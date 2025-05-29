Water woes spark protest in Ganderbal, locals block highway

Ganderbal, May 28: Dozens of residents from Kulan Gund in Kangan, central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, Wednesday staged a sit-in protest bringing traffic on the vital Srinagar–Sonamarg highway to a standstill. The demonstrators voiced anger against the Jal Shakti Department, citing a severe and ongoing shortage of drinking water in their area.

The protest, which saw active participation from local women, was triggered by what residents described as weeks of neglect by authorities despite repeated pleas for intervention. Amid a rising heatwave, the lack of access to clean water has left villagers with no choice but to resort to consuming water from nearby streams and rivers, raising serious health concerns.

“We have knocked on every door, but no one listens. Are we not human beings? Must we fall sick before the government acts?” said Shaheena Bano, a resident of Kulan.

Another woman protestor said that for the past several weeks, they have been fetching water from the stream. “It’s not clean, but we have no option. If this continues, children and the elderly will fall ill,” she said.

The demonstration disrupted the flow of traffic on the busy highway, leaving commuters stranded for some time. Many travellers expressed sympathy for the villagers, acknowledging the dire conditions faced by those living without basic amenities. Prompted by the road blockade, senior administrative officials, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kangan, Tehsildar Gund and police personnel, arrived at the site to address the grievances. The officials engaged with the protestors and assured them that urgent steps would be taken to restore the drinking water supply.

“They keep telling us it will be fixed, but nothing ever changes. This problem has been going on for years,” lamented Ghulam Nabi, a local elder. Following assurances from the administration, the protestors peacefully dispersed, and traffic resumed along the highway. Despite the immediate response, villagers stressed the need for a long-term solution. They warned that future protests could be more widespread if the issue remains unresolved.

“We will not stay silent anymore. Either give us water or prepare for daily protests,” warned Rukhsana, another woman protestor. Residents have called on the district administration to prioritise their plight and end what they describe as a chronic failure of basic service delivery