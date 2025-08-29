“Washed his hands off Manipur”: Jairam Ramesh hits out at PM Modi for visit to Japan and China, accuses him of neglecting own country’s crisis

Follow us on

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visit to Japan and upcoming visit to China, stating that the PM had washed his hands off the violence-hit northeastern state Manipur.

In a post on social media X, Ramesh stated that while the PM kept travelling to countries, the long- suffering people of Manipur still awaited his visit to heal their wounds, to which the PM had simply and stubbornly refused.

Further in his post, the Congress leader also stated that India was being forced to “normalize” it’s relations with China, largely on their own terms.

“The Frequently Flying (and more frequently lying) Prime Minister is off to Japan and China. His visit to China is a moment of some reckoning for India. We are being forced to normalise relations with China — largely on their terms, with China trying to take advantage of the downturn in Indo-US ties as well.

China’s jugalbandi with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor – revealed by our own military establishment itself – has been forgotten. The extraordinarily bizarre statement of the Prime Minister of June 19, 2020, when he proclaimed that “Na koi hamari seema mein ghus aaya hai, na hi koi ghusa hua hai” greatly hurt our negotiating strength. It left us with little room to manoeuvre and this visit, despite the failure to restore the pre-April 2020 status quo, is the inevitable result of that notorious and cowardly clean chit,” the post read.

“Even as the PM jets off abroad, the long-suffering people of Manipur are still awaiting his visit there to heal the wounds of May 2023. But the PM simply and stubbornly refuses to engage with the state, its political parties and leaders, civil society organisations, and the people themselves. He has simply washed his hands off Manipur – which stands as a tragic testimony to the blundering of the Union Home Minister,” the post further read.

PM Modi is currently on his visit to Japan where he was welcomed by the Indian diaspora in Tokyo today. This marks PM Modi’s first standalone visit to the country in nearly seven years, aimed at deepening bilateral ties and advancing the Special Strategic and Global Partnership with Japan.

Post his visit to Japan, the PM will travel to China from August 31 to September 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin. he will hold bilateral meetings with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Puting on the sidelines of the SCO. (ANI)