Ministry for Jal Shakti, Forest & Tribal Affairs, J&K, Javed Ahmed Rana on Saturday Warmly Welcomed Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi at Jammu.

In a post on X, Javed Rana wrote, “Warmly welcomed Leader of Opposition, Shri @RahulGandhi Ji at Jammu. He’s flying to Poonch to express solidarity with families affected by recent LoC shelling.”

“Appreciate his visit, commitment to standing with our people in times of need and empathy for their well-being.” he added.