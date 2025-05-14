“War is not a solution to any problem…”: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday emphasised that war is not a solution to any problem, stating it only leads to the loss of innocent lives on both sides.

Speaking to the media, Mufti urged sustained efforts to maintain the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

“War is not a solution to any problem… War does not achieve anything… Innocent people are killed on both sides… There is a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. It should not become an incident. We have to work hard to ensure that it lasts and both countries have to invest in it,” she said.

Earlier today, the PDP leader met with the families of the victims who lost their lives in Poonch as a result of cross-border shelling from Pakistan.

On Tuesday, the PDP leader urged opposition parties to avoid knee-jerk criticism and political point-scoring over the ceasefire, calling for bipartisan support for peace efforts.

“I appeal to all the opposition parties to resist the urge for knee-jerk criticism or political point-scoring. Just as the Pahalgam incident united voices from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, there is a need to build a national consensus around a peace process that safeguards national interests. Leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Dr. Manmohan Singh proved that cross-border engagement is possible even in tense times without compromising security or sovereignty. The Modi government should not be politically penalized for exploring peaceful means. This is a time for bipartisan statesmanship not division. The opposition must rise above politics and support genuine efforts for peace and stability. Those who criticise the ceasefire from the comfort of air-conditioned studios and drawing rooms should spend time with their families on the borders to truly understand the daily reality of death and destruction,” she posted on X.

On May 10, the Pakistan Army targeted civilian areas in the Poonch sector by conducting heavy shelling. Houses, water tanks, and other civil infrastructure suffered heavy damage in the attack.

A strike occurred near the main gate of the Aap Shambhu Temple. Jammu. Police and other agencies are retrieving projectile fragments. According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), no lives have been lost. The attack led to the debris of a cluster of houses. The residents narrowly escaped.

On Saturday, India said that Pakistan violated the understanding reached between DGMOs of the two countries earlier in the day on the stoppage of firing and military action and that the Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with the border intrusions.

At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called it a breach of the understanding reached earlier on Saturday and said that India takes “very serious note of these violations.”

India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and treat the situation seriously and responsibly.

Following the understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan on May 10, things have shifted to being normal, as reports of overnight drone attacks or cross-border firing and shelling have gradually stopped. (ANI)