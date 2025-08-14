War 2 vs Coolie: Biggest Box office Clash between Two Mega stars of Indian Cinema ;This Independence Day

The Independence Day box office showdown is heating up as , Rajinikanth starrer takes lead over Hrithik Roshan’s spy film, combined advance total surpasses Rs 50 crore. Coolie has registered a staggering Rs 26.55 crore in advance ticket sales, which climbs to Rs 34.89 crore with the inclusion of blocked seats. The Tamil version accounts for an impressive Rs 22.70 crore, followed by the Telugu version earning an estimated Rs 3.07 crore. The Hindi release trails with Rs 71.87 lakh, while the Kannada version has managed to rake in just around Rs 5.38 lakh.

Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Coolie is a multistarer featuring Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Aamir Khan.

War 2 directed by Ayan Mukerji, has grossed just around Rs 9.47 crore from advance sales across all languages and formats. The film has scored an estimated Rs 17.66 crore total with blocked seats boosting its numbers. War 2 is also a Multistarer Film Starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor.

Movie Budget:

The two movies have been mounted on Huge budgets — Coolie at around Rs 350 crore and War 2 at Rs 400 crore. Coolie is expected to release on 5,000 screens in about 100 countries.

In India, it will be released on about 1,980 screens, including about 1,000 screens in Tamil Nadu alone.