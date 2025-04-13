“Waqf Boards across country will progress from this”: J&K Waqf Board chairperson on Waqf Act

BJP leader and Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, said that Waqf Boards across the nation will progress after the amendments made into the Waqf Act, adding that these amendments are meant for development.

“They should think that when the government brings a bill, and it is passed in the Parliament, no one can stop it, because these amendments are always meant for development and for the good… Waqf Boards across the country will progress with this Act…” Andrabi told ANI.

Taking a swipe at the ruling National Conference, the BJP leader accused them of cheating people, saying, “When has the National Conference not cheated the people? They are doing the same even today… If they had done the work that was given to them, then people would have been applauding them today…”

However, several cities, including Delhi, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, are witnessing protests against the Waqf Amendment Act.

Several political and religious leaders, including Congress MPs Imran Pratapgarhi and Mohammad Jawed, AIMIM MP Asaddudin Owaisi, President of the Islamic cleric’s body Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind Maulana Arshad Madani, etc, have filed petitions in the Supreme Court against the Waqf Amendment Act, challenging the validity of the Act.

Meanwhile, violence erupted in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Tuesday during protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, with clashes between demonstrators and police resulting in stone-pelting and torched police vehicles.

However, West Bengal Police announced on Saturday that the situation in the Suti and Samserganj areas of Jangipur, Murshidabad district, is now under control.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, came into force on April 8 (Tuesday). After a 12-hour discussion, the Upper House cleared the bill with 128 members voting in favour, whereas 95 members voted against the legislation.

The act aims to modify the Waqf Act, 1995 and the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2013. The 1995 act and the 2013 amendment laid out rules to govern the Waqf properties in India; created special courts (called Waqf Tribunals) with powers similar to civil courts (Tribunal decisions cannot be challenged in civil courts); and prohibited the sale of Waqf properties. (ANI)