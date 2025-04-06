Breaking

Waqf Bill will benefit poor, women, people from backward communities: Rijiju

Agencies
Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said that Waqf (Amendment) Bill would benefit the poor Muslims, women and people from backward communities.

Talking to the reporters here, Rijiju said, “Those who did not understand (the Bill) are unhappy.”

He said, “Keeping politics aside, the people who understand the amendments made by us in the bill will know it is going to benefit the poor, Muslims, women and people from backward communities in the next 2-3 years.”—(KNO)

