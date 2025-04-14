“Waqf Bill is against Constitution”: JKNC President Farooq Abdullah

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Monday said that the Waqf Amendment Act, which was recently passed in the Parliament, violates the Constitution.

Speaking to ANI, Abdullah supported the Speaker’s decision in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly to not allow discussion on the newly amended Waqf law, citing that the issue was currently under consideration in the Supreme Court.

“This Bill is against the Constitution. The Speaker (of the J-K Assembly) made a good decision of not allowing discussion on this, as the matter is in the Supreme Court. We can talk about this after the Supreme Court’s decision…The Opposition here is only meant to do opposition; it is not a healthy criticism,” Abdullah said.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which was tabled in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on April 2 and 3, respectively, was passed in both Houses and later received the President’s assent on April 5, after which it became law.

In a separate remark, the National Conference chief responded to Saudi Arabia’s decision to temporarily halt the issuing of new short-term visas to citizens of 14 countries, including India. Abdullah appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate dialogue with the Saudi leaders and request them not to halt the visa process.

“I appeal to the Prime Minister to speak with the leaders of Saudi Arabia and urge them to not reduce our quota (of Hajj pilgrims). There is also the question of jobs here. I will ask Omar (Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister) to write to the PM on this,” he said.

Saudi Arabia has announced a temporary halt on issuing new short-term visas to citizens of 14 countries- including India, Pakistan, and Egypt- as part of its efforts to better manage the flow of travellers ahead of the upcoming Hajj season.

The suspension will apply to business visit visas (both single- and multiple-entry), e-tourist visas, and family visit visas. Other countries affected by the ban include Yemen, Tunisia, Morocco, Jordan, Nigeria, Algeria, Indonesia, Iraq, Sudan, Bangladesh, and Libya. (ANI)