Waqf Amendment Act: Govt singling out Muslims, says NC’s Tanvir Sadiq

National Conference (NC) Chief Spokesperson and MLA Tanvir Sadiq on Monday said the ongoing reforms in Waqf properties are aimed at targeting Muslims and questioned why similar measures are not applied to other communities.

Speaking to the media, Sadiq, said the reforms were part of a larger plan that began under the late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed’s government and have since been used to bring Waqf properties under government control.

Sadiq alleged that the transformation of the Waqf Board into a government-controlled body began in 2003 during Mufti Sayeed’s tenure, which he said, marked the beginning of systematic interference in the religious institutions.

He said that traditionally, local people managed Waqf affairs, but now the government officials can decide ownership of shrines, mosques and graveyards due to lack of documentation.

He said Waqf is a matter of community trust, created through voluntary contributions, and should be safeguarded from state interference. “Only Muslims can manage it. No government has the right to take away what was given for the welfare of the community,” he said.

Sadiq said that his party has taken the matter to the Supreme Court and expects a fair verdict. He also questioned why reforms are not introduced for Hindu temple properties, claiming that over 8 lakh acres of temple land remain untouched. “In a secular country, reforms should apply equally to all religions,” he said.

Responding to BJP leader Sunil Sharma’s remarks about the NC, Sadiq dismissed as ‘ineffective’. He accused the BJP of failing both in government and opposition, citing their inconsistent stance on the Jal Shakti scam during assembly sessions.

He said BJP’s decade-long governance in Jammu and Kashmir had led to destruction, and this continued after the party aligned with the PDP. “The real damage was done in 2003 and again in 2014 when Mufti Muhammad Sayeed forged an alliance with BJP,” he said.

Sadiq also referred to the recent disruption in the assembly, where the NC opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill.

He said the Bill was discriminatory and the party’s stance is now part of the assembly’s official record.

He said that the party had warned about these developments earlier, adding that the closure of Jamia Masjid for key religious occasions contradicts the administration’s claim of “organic normalcy” in Kashmir. “If things are normal, why are Friday and Eid prayers not allowed?” he asked.

“We went to the Supreme Court for this very reason to prevent attempts to take over Muslim properties under flimsy pretexts,” he said—(KNO)