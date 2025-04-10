Waqf Act has hurt sentiments of J&K’s majority: CM Omar

Srinagar, Apr 9: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday voiced his strong opposition to the Waqf Amendment Act, stating that the National Conference (NC) MLAs protested inside the Legislative Assembly because the new law had deeply hurt the sentiments of the majority community in the Union Territory.

Speaking to reporters outside the assembly, Omar said, “a major section of the nation is upset with the bill and they feel that the government is interfering in their religious matters.” “There was no need for the Waqf Amendment Act. A religion is being targeted. A religion is being targeted. Non-Muslims are being allowed to review the Waqf activities,” he added.

Questioning the fairness of such an inclusion, Omar said “Do you allow non-Hindus to keep a check on the activities of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board or Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board? Can they allow any non-Sikhs to keep a check on the activities of the SGPC?”

He said that the NC lawmakers were attempting to raise the concerns of their constituents but were denied the opportunity to do so within the House. “Most members were upset with the new Waqf law passed in Parliament,” he said. “They wanted to express their opinion in the Assembly and represent the sentiments of the Muslim-majority region, but they were not allowed. If not inside, we will raise our voice outside.”

Responding to criticism from PDP and Peoples Conference (PC) leaders, who had targeted him for meeting Union Minister Kiren Rijiju at the Tulip Garden in Srinagar, Omar explained that the meeting was purely coincidental during a private visit with his father. He clarified that the interaction was brief, civil, and nothing more than a courteous exchange.

“Yes, I went to the Tulip Garden with my father two days ago. The minister happened to be there at the same time. He greeted me and asked for a photograph. Should I have been rude and refused? We simply exchanged greetings and took a picture,” Omar said.

Omar also took the opportunity to hit back at those who criticised him, pointing out that they were the ones who had allowed the BJP a political foothold in Kashmir. “The same people who now criticise me were the ones who cozied up to the BJP and brought them into J&K politics. They misled the youth, handed them cricket bats, and took them to events with the then Home Minister,” he said.

Turning to the 2016 unrest in Kashmir, Omar accused PDP leaders of failing to take responsibility for the violence and deaths that occurred during their alliance with the BJP. “They have still not apologised to the people for what happened in 2016. Instead, they are accusing me,” he said.

He also criticised the infamous remark by then Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who had said that the youth killed in the protests were not out buying “milk and toffees.” Omar stated that such statements, along with the alliance with the BJP, had severely damaged J&K. “We are facing the consequences today of the choices those leaders made,” he added.

“Before blaming me, they should first reflect on their own actions and the harm they caused J&K through their ties with the BJP.” Omar said that the National Conference would soon announce its next course of action regarding the Waqf Amendment Act and continue to represent the people’s sentiments on the issue.

Zero tolerance towards terrorism

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday emphasised the need for zero tolerance towards terrorism in the region during a discussion on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to J&K.

Abdullah stated, ” There should be zero tolerance towards terrorism. We have to take Jammu and Kashmir to the point where I left it in 2014. In 2014, terrorism was at its lowest in Jammu and Kashmir,” highlighting the state’s progress under his tenure.

He reiterated that even today, efforts to end terrorism remain a top priority but stressed, “Terrorism cannot be ended without taking people along.”

On another front, Abdullah also weighed in on the US’s recent move to impose tariffs, saying, “If the US economy is affected, the world economy will also be affected.”

He expressed concerns over the shift in US trade policy, adding, “The country that told the world about the free trade agreement is today working against the free trade agreement.”

Abdullah further pointed out the irony in the US’s stance, saying, “China seems to be more in favour of free trade than the US.The US is playing the role of China and China is playing the role of the US.” (ANI)