Waheed Jeelani expresses gratitude to PM Modi for holding meet to revive Kashmir tourism

Srinagar, May 20: Prominent Kashmiri singer, composer and lyricist, Waheed Jeelani Tuesday extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for holding a crucial meeting in New Delhi to boost and review the tourism sector in Kashmir, especially after the tragic Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22.
In a statement issued here, Jeelani said that this timely initiative reflects the government’s strong commitment to restoring confidence, promoting peace and reviving the economy of J&K through tourism and cultural engagement. “As a proud cultural ambassador of Kashmir, I appeal to tourists from across India and abroad — please visit Kashmir. We welcome you all with open arms and warm hearts. Your presence strengthens our spirit and supports our shared journey toward peace and progress,” Jeelani said.
