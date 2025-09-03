Waheed Jeelani congratulates Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi on the historic renovation of Hazratbal Shrine

Follow us on

Renowned artist and cultural promoter Waheed Jeelani has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi and the J&K Waqf Board for the historic renovation of the revered Hazratbal Shrine.

Jeelani described the project as a “landmark initiative” and a “spiritual gift” to the people of Jammu & Kashmir. He noted that this is the first major interior transformation since 1968, blending modern aesthetics with Kashmiri tradition to create an atmosphere of grace and serenity.

Calling the renovation a dream fulfilled, Jeelani said Hazratbal now stands among the most beautiful shrines in the country, marking a proud cultural milestone for the region. He hoped this effort would inspire further initiatives dedicated to the preservation of Kashmir’s sacred and cultural heritage.