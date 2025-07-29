“Waah re bayan bahaduron”: PM Modi slams opposition’s questions on Op Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a dig at the opposition, accusing it of finding new “excuses” to oppose army operations, including the Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The Prime Minister, while speaking during the Operation Sindoor discussion in the Lok Sabha, said that the entire country is “laughing” at the opposition.

PM Modi specifically targeted the Congress and said that opposing the armed forces has been the “old attitude” of the Congress party.

“Terrorists are crying, their masterminds are crying and seeing them cry, some people are crying here too. They tried to play a game during the surgical strike; it didn’t work. During the airstrike, they tried playing another game. That didn’t work either. When Operation Sindoor took place, they adopted a new tactic–“Why did you stop?”…Waah re bayan bahaduron! You need one or the other excuse to oppose. So, not just me but the entire country is laughing at you,” the Prime Minister said.

“I have said this earlier too, that India is a land of ‘Buddha,’ not yuddha (war). We want prosperity and peace,” PM Modi said, emphasising that the path to prosperity and peace passes through strength.

Further sharpening his attack on Congress over P Chidambaram’s remarks, the Prime Minister said that they dare to ask for proof that the Pahalgam attackers were from Pakistan.

“Opposing the armed forces, negativity for the armed forces has been the old attitude of Congress… Pull up all of Pakistan’s statements and the statements of those who are opposing us here; they are exactly the same with a full stop and comma… The country is surprised that Congress has given a clean chit to Pakistan. They dare to ask for proof that the Pahalgam attackers were from Pakistan,” he added.

Chidambaram questioned the government’s narrative on the attack, suggesting that the terrorists could be “homegrown” and asking for evidence to prove they came from Pakistan. He also criticised the government for not disclosing details about Operation Sindoor.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi criticised the Government’s handling of ‘Operation Sindoor’ and, referring to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement in Parliament, alleged that India showed Pakistan its limits and that it did not have the “political will” to fight.

Addressing the Lower House during a debate on Operation Sindoor, the Congress MP said, “Yesterday I watched Rajnath Singh’s speech. I listen quite carefully when people speak. He said that Operation Sindoor began at 1.05 in the morning. He said that Operation Sindoor lasted 22 minutes. Then he said the most shocking thing–at 1.35, we had called Pakistan and told them that we hit non-military targets and we do not want escalation… Maybe he does not understand what he revealed. The DGMO of India was told by the government of India to ask for a ceasefire at 1.35 at night itself on the night of Operation Sindoor…”

“You told the Pakistanis exactly what you would do. You told them we would not hit military targets, you told them we do not want escalation… It means you have directly told Pakistan that you do not have the political will to fight. This is said by the Defence Minister. It means the government of India informed the Pakistani government that we have no political will; we don’t want to fight. Surrender, immediate surrender in 30 minutes,” the Congress MP added. (ANI)