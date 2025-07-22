VP Dhankhar resigns, citing health reasons

New Delhi, July 21 :Vice President JagdeepDhankhar on Monday evening resigned from his post “to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice.”

Dhankhar, who is also Chairman of RajyaSabha, sent his resignation letter to President DroupadiMurmu.

“To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution,” the letter said.

“I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency – the Hon’ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure,” it added.

The Vice President also expressed his deep gratitude to Prime Minister NarendraModi and the the Council of Ministers.

“Prime Minister’s cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office,” he said.

Dhankhar said that the warmth, trust, and affection he has received from all the Members of Parliament would ever be cherished at and embedded in his memory.

“I am deeply thankful for the invaluable experiences and insights I have gained as Vice President in our great democracy. It has been a privilege and satisfaction to witness and partake in India’s remarkable economic progress and unprecedented exponential development during this significant period. Serving in this transformative era of our nation’s history has been a true honor,” he said.

“As I leave this esteemed office, I am filled with pride in Bharat’s global rise and phenomenal achievements and hold unwavering confidence in her brilliant future,” he added.

The resignation came on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament.