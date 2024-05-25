Voting Begins for Anantnag Rajouri Parliamentary Seat

Kulgam, May 25: Voting for the Anantnag Rajouri parliamentary seat, held in the 6th phase of elections, began this morning.

Polling stations started seeing a steady stream of voters from 7 AM, with people arriving to cast their votes.

The election is expected to see a significant turnout, reflecting the active participation of the electorate in this critical constituency.

There are 20 candidates in the fray, and over 18 lakh eligible voters in the constituency are set to exercise their franchise.

The Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam tweeted that the district is witnessing a huge turnout of voters, with long queues forming as early as 7 AM.