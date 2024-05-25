Breaking

Voting Begins for Anantnag Rajouri Parliamentary Seat

Younus Rashid
Younus Rashid
1 Min Read

Kulgam, May 25: Voting for the Anantnag Rajouri parliamentary seat, held in the 6th phase of elections, began this morning.

Polling stations started seeing a steady stream of voters from 7 AM, with people arriving to cast their votes.

The election is expected to see a significant turnout, reflecting the active participation of the electorate in this critical constituency.

There are 20 candidates in the fray, and over 18 lakh eligible voters in the constituency are set to exercise their franchise.

The Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam tweeted that the district is witnessing a huge turnout of voters, with long queues forming as early as 7 AM.

You Might Also Like

LS polls: West Bengal records 16.64 pc voter turnout till 9 am, Uttar Pradesh at 12.33 pc

Lok Sabha polls: President Droupadi Murmu cast her vote in Delhi

Voting begins in Anantnag, Mehbooba Mufti protests, alleges “Workers being locked up in police stations”

JK BJP President Raina casts his vote in Rajouri, says “People coming out to vote in large numbers”

Voting begins for 58 seats in sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Voting begins for 58 seats in sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections
Next Article Lok Sabha polls: 889 candidates in fray across 58 constituencies in Phase 6
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Democracy thrives when people are engaged” says PM Modi, urges voters to come out and vote in large numbers
Developing Story
Lok Sabha polls: 889 candidates in fray across 58 constituencies in Phase 6
Developing Story
PM Modi has already won 310 seats till the 5th phase of Lok Sabha: Amit Shah
Top Stories
J&K gears up for 6th phase of polling today amidst tight security
Top Stories

Recent Comments

No comments to show.