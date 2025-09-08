“Violence not the answer, but emblem misuse must be addressed”: Tanvir Sadiq

Follow us on

National Conference Chief Spokesperson and MLA Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq on Monday said that the violence at the Hazratbal shrine was a spontaneous reaction to a violation of religious sentiments and demanded immediate action against those responsible, including the Vice-Chairperson of the Waqf Board.

He also urged the formation of a House Committee to investigate irregularities in allotments and tenders by the board.

Sneaking to reporters, Sadiq condemned the violence but said it was a response to the misuse of the state emblem at the shrine. “Violence is no one’s answer. We can fix it better, but because religious sentiments were broken, what people did was a spontaneous response,” he said.

He added that the misuse of the state emblem was a serious violation and action should be taken against those responsible. “The police also have to see that if the state emblem is misused, that is a big thing… whoever misuses the emblem, there should be action on it,” he said.

Sadiq called for accountability and said that the first step should be to take action against the Vice-Chairperson. “First there should be action against VC , and the rest of the FIRs, I think, it was better to talk to them, call them lovingly… intimidate them and give them reference of the police and PSA, that is wrong,” he said.

He further called on the Assembly’s House Committee to take up an inquiry into irregularities in allotments and tenders given without proper procedures. “We request the House Committee that as soon as possible, we have to remove all the charges that have been filed in the work board, the allotment that has been done without any e-tendering, against our people… we want an investigation on that, and all those involved should be punished,” According to KNS he said.

Earlier, while referring to the contribution of people in building the Hazratbal Shrine, Sadiq recalled the efforts of Sheikh Abdullah in collecting donations. “The biggest institution, which is our Muslim Awaqaf Trust, which is now the Waqf Board, the hard work that Shere-e-Kashmir has done by going at everyone’s home, to make Dargah so good, that our devotees can come here from afar to pray, to do their religious duty… so their contribution is something we will never forget,” he said.(KNS)