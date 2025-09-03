Violation of PCI standards: Aspirants slam JKSSB’s Junior Pharmacist syllabus 

Follow us on

Mansoor Peer

Srinagar, Sept 02: Aspirants have raised objections against the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) over the recently issued syllabus for the Junior Pharmacist recruitment exam, alleging that it violates the standards prescribed by the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) and the Pharmacy Act, 1948.

The JKSSB recently advertised posts for Junior Pharmacists under the Health & Medical Education Department, but the syllabus released for the exam has triggered strong criticism from pharmacy professionals, students, and other stakeholders.

Mohammad Asif, Executive Member of J&K Pharmacy Graduates Association, said the world is moving towards clinical pharmacy and that JKSSB’s syllabus should match standards followed at premier institutes like AIIMS, ESIC and Railways.

He said that while framing the syllabus, JKSSB should consult the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Kashmir, or the J&K Pharmacy Council.

“The syllabus does not align with professional requirements and could compromise the quality of pharmacy practice in the region,” he said, adding that pharmacy is the backbone of healthcare, ensuring the safe use of medicines.

Candidates argue that pharmacy education in J&K remains outdated, limiting the region’s ability to produce skilled professionals. “The current syllabus barely scratches the surface of modern pharmacy education. It lacks the depth and contemporary content needed to prepare students for today’s fast-evolving healthcare sector,” they said.

Asif said that while the eligibility criteria require 10+2 (Science) plus a diploma or degree in pharmacy, the uploaded syllabus falls under a generic 10+2 category.

“This directly contradicts the mandate of the Pharmacy Act, 1948, and PCI regulations, which empower the Council to prescribe minimum educational standards,” he said.

He said only candidates with a PCI-approved diploma or degree are registered pharmacists authorised to dispense medicines. “Recruitment examinations must therefore test pharmacy competencies, not generic aptitude. By prescribing a non-pharmacy syllabus, JKSSB undermines the Act’s objective of ensuring safe dispensing, rational drug use, and patient safety,” he added.

Asif said the essential PCI-prescribed subjects, such as pharmacology, pharmaceutics, hospital and community pharmacy, prescription handling, and pharmacy laws, are missing from the JKSSB syllabus. This, he said, not only violates PCI norms but also disadvantages qualified pharmacists who studied these modules during their training.

The candidates said the Junior Pharmacist syllabus, in its current form, is misaligned and undermines pharmacy education. They urged policymakers and educational authorities to modernise the syllabus and integrate advanced subjects to meet the growing demands of the healthcare sector and produce competent pharmacy professionals.

However, Controller of Examination, J&K SSB, Reyaz Ahmad Malik, said the syllabus was published as received from the concerned department. “We cannot change or modify it, as we don’t have that authority. If the candidates want any changes, they should approach the Health Department,” he said.