Villagers along LoC in J&K shifted to safer locations amid ceasefire violations

Amid escalating tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) following multiple ceasefire violations and failed drone and missile attacks from Pakistan, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir, have shifted villagers from several forward areas to safer locations.

The local administration has relocated residents from multiple villages near the LoC to specially set-up camps. The camps are equipped with essential facilities, including food, water, infant milk, and medical aid.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, one of the villagers who has been moved to the camp stated that most of the villagers have been moved there. She further hailed the government for the facilities provided while hoping for normalisation in the situation.

One of the villagers, Nisha Sharma, said, “We have come from border villages due to the escalating tensions. People are scared that’s why government has set up a camp. All villagers are living here. We have received all facilities here, from food to water, even we are getting milk for children and infants. We will return to home as soon as the situation improves. We want the situation to improve.”

Another villager, Gopal Singh, who also resides in the camp, echoed similar sentiments. He said, “The government has helped us. They sent vehicles for us. All the villagers have been shifted here. We have received all food, cleaning, and medical facilities. Officials are also visiting us.

Ved Ram Sahu stated, “We have been shifted by the government keeping in view the situation. We have also got various facilities here.”

Although most villages have been evacuated, some villagers still reside in their houses. Tasrim Lal, who is a resident of a village near LoC, slammed Pakistan for the current situation, stating, “Although we are safe now, but Pakistan’s nature is to launch covert attacks and strike from behind. They have never strike openly. Several wars happened, but they have always lost.”

Lal further conveyed that as of now, Pakistan has stopped its movements since the precision attacks were carried out. He said, “Earlier we used to watch their activities. But since we have done our precision strikes, their movement is stopped. Earlier we could see their buses, farmers herding cattles, we could hear music, but now, everything is stopped. They are scared. They know if they will do anything, India will not spare them. PM Modi does what he says.”

Another villager, Karnail Singh stated, “Our village is last village near LoC. We have shifted children and women. Earlier Pakistan used to do movement in the occupied areas but since India has launched precision strikes on Pakistan, they have stopped their movement. Pakistan has almost stopped its movement near the LoC. We live on this border; we don’t fear from anyone. We have seen 4-5 wars, in 1965, 1971, 1999 and all fights in between. they used to violate ceasefire, but now since the strikes, all the things are stopped. But we can’t trust Pakistan, they can fire at any moment, that’s why we have shifted our families.”

After India executed Operation Sindoor in which nine terror sites deep inside Pakistan were destroyed, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets on the night of May 7.

The military targets were engaged in Northern and Western India, including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.

These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks.

Indian Air Force S-400 Sudarshan Chakra air defence missile systems were fired last night against targets moving towards India. The targets were successfully neutralised in the operation multiple domain experts told ANI. An official Government confirmation is awaited.

On Thursday morning, the Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised.

Sources said, that over 100 terrorists were eliminated with a series of precision strikes launched in the early hours of Wednesday. The operation, aimed at avenging the Pahalgam terror attack, remains underway, making it challenging to provide an exact casualty count of the terrorists at this stage, sources further stated.

The strikes, executed by the Indian Armed Forces, targeted nine key terror camps in Pakistan linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen. Four of the targets were located inside Pakistan and the remaining five were situated in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The security forces targeted four terrorist camps in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya.

The five other locations in PoJK on India’s target were Markaz Ahle Hadith Barnala in Bhimber, Markaz Abbas and Maskar Raheel Shahid in Kotli, Shawai Nallah Camp, and Markaz Syedna Bilal, in Muzaffarabad.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using mortars and heavy calibre artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sixteen innocent lives have been lost, including three women and five children, due to Pakistani firing. India was compelled to respond to bring Mortar and Artillery fire from Pakistan to a halt. Indian Armed Forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is respected by the Pakistani military. (ANI)