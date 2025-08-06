‘Viksit Vimarsh: Voices of Young Researchers’ prog held at CUK

Ganderbal, Aug 05: Under the ongoing Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect Programme (VBYCP), “Fostering Engagement and Leadership in the Developmental Transformation of India,” Directorate of Students Welfare (DSW), Central University of Kashmir’s (CUK), organised “Viksit Vimarsh: Voices of Young Researchers” programme at Tulmulla campus on Tuesday.During the programme, research scholars from different departments made detailed presentations, providing insights, innovations, and interventions that align with India’s developmental aspirations for 2047.Speaking on the occasion, Dean DSW, Prof Irfan Aalam, said that in their presentations the scholars haven’t just dissected the contemporary problems and challenges—but have given solutions for the same. “They are not writing papers—but possibilities,” Prof Irfan Aalam further said. He added that by encouraging researchers to delve into real-life issues and propose innovative solutions, the university actively contributes to addressing critical challenges facing society, including climate change, public health, and sustainable development.Sr Asst Prof Deptt of IT, Er Zahoor Ahmad Najar, Sr Asst Prof Deptt of Tourism Studies, Dr Ramjit and Sr Asst Prof Deptt of DCJ, Dr Asif Khan were the jury members. Mr Immad ud Din Malik bagged the first prize while Ms Iqra Sajad Khan and Ms Madhumeta bagged the second and third prize respectively.Addressing the participants, Er Zahoor Ahmad Najar, said, “The hallmark of research should not only be originality but its potential to serve society.” “When research is aligned with national goals, we move from isolated scholarship to collective transformation,” he further said.Sr Asst Prof Deptt of Education, Dr Firdous A. Sofal conducted the programme proceedings and said “Viksit Vimarsh: Voices of Young Researchers” is more than just an event; it’s an investment in India’s future.” Dr Adil Amin Nazki, Nodal Officer-VBYCP, Youth Welfare Officers, Dr Rehana Shawl, and Dr Samreena Geelani were also present.