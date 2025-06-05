‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’: KVK Samba reaches every corner of the district

Jammu, June 04: The Krishi Vigyan Kendra Samba, under the aegis of SKUAST Jammu, continued its impactful outreach under the ongoing Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan. These programmes are being conducted under the stewardship of Prof. B.N. Tripathi, Vice Chancellor SKUAST Jammu, and under the able guidance of Dr Amrish Vaid, Director Extension SKUAST Jammu. The farmers, farm women, as well as youth, are actively participating in these programmes.

On the seventh day, Krishi Vigyan Kendra Samba spearheaded a significant outreach initiative and deployed three expert teams to nine different locations across District Samba per day under the flagship ongoing campaign Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan. These programmes were attended by more than 1000 farmers/farm women over nine locations on a daily basis. The teams comprised scientists from KVK Samba, the Department of Agriculture, along with officers from the allied departments of the UT of J&K in Samba district. This initiative is aimed at bridging the gap between scientific advancements and grassroots agricultural practices. Dr Sanjay Khajuria, Nodal Officer VKSA and Chief Scientist and Head KVK Samba, SKUAST-J, who has been overseeing the programme at the district level, reiterated the importance of this outreach effort. Dr Rakesh Khajuria, Joint Nodal Officer and CAO Samba, has emphasised that the programme is focused on equipping farmers with modern agricultural knowledge and addressing region-specific challenges to improve productivity and sustainability.

During the visits, scientists and experts engaged directly with farmers, providing tailored guidance on innovative farming techniques, soil health management, and climate-resilient strategies. The initiative has been met with enthusiasm, with local farmers appreciating the hands-on support and expert recommendations. The Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan continues to empower the agricultural community in Samba District, advancing progressive farming practices and strengthening farmer-scientist collaborations for long-term agricultural growth in the district.