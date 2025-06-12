Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan: KVK Samba leads the way despite scorching heat, connects with farmers

Samba, June 11: Braving intense heatwave conditions, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Samba has set an inspiring benchmark in the ongoing Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan (VKSA) campaign, becoming a frontrunner in agricultural technology dissemination, village outreach and farmer mobilisation.

The campaign is being implemented under the visionary leadership of Prof. B.N. Tripathi, Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-Jammu, and the proactive guidance of Dr. Amrish Vaid, Director Extension. It has witnessed enthusiastic participation from farmers, women, and rural youth, who have been actively engaging with field teams across Samba district.

At the helm of the campaign in Samba, Prof. Sanjay Khajuria, Nodal Officer VKSA and Chief Scientist and Head, KVK Samba, has taken on-ground monitoring to the next level. Reaffirming his commitment to inclusivity, he stated that the mission is to reach even the remotest corners of the district so that no farmer is left behind. Dr. Rakesh Khajuria, Joint Nodal Officer and Chief Agriculture Officer Samba, highlighted that VKSA is focused on empowering farmers with contemporary agricultural knowledge, while addressing localised issues to ensure improved productivity and long-term sustainability. On the eleventh day of the campaign, teams comprising scientists from KVK Samba, SKUAST-Jammu, officials from the Department of Agriculture, and allied departments of the UT administration, intensified their efforts to connect with farmers in the most remote villages of the district. The outreach has successfully mobilised farm women, self-help groups (SHGs), rural youth, and farmer producer organisations (FPOs)—reflecting the campaign’s core ethos of inclusivity and grassroots engagement.

Samba district, known for its rich biodiversity and traditional farming systems, holds immense potential for harmonising modern agricultural practices with indigenous knowledge. VKSA has capitalised on this unique strength to promote climate-resilient farming, improve food and income security, and move towards greater self-reliance in agriculture and allied sectors. The VKSA Kharif 2025 campaign is being seen not merely as a mobilisation effort, but as a strategic step towards a sustainable and technologically empowered agricultural future. Anchored in innovation, community participation, and environmental consciousness, it aligns closely with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and contributes meaningfully to India’s vision of becoming a five-trillion-dollar economy.