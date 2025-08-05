Sports

Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect Programme : GDC bags 1st position in Men’s Athletic Tournament

Doda, Aug04: The athletics team of Government Degree College (GDC) Doda has made the district proud by winning 1st position in the Men’s Athletic Tournament held under the Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect Programme organized by the University of Jammu.

As per a statement issued here, the students of GDC Doda showed excellent performance and strong determination by winning a total of 16 medals — 8 Gold, 3 Silver and 5 Bronze in various track and field events. Their efforts brought great pride to the college and the district.To honour their achievement, the team was felicitated by the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha during a grand ceremony held at Rajinder Singh Auditorium, University of Jammu.More than 45 colleges from University of Jammu and Cluster University participated in the event. The success of GDC Doda is a big inspiration for the youth of Doda district and reflects the growing talent and potential of students in the region.

