“Vikas Purush” Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir has had many progressive developments during the tenure of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. He has proved that come what may he will work relentlessly for the peace, normalcy and employment generation of the youth in the Union Territory (UT). It has been during his tenure that peaceful and successful elections have been conducted for the Lok Sabha and the Assembly. It goes to his credit that in spite of the elected government he has been playing his role as an efficient administrator for the welfare of the people in the UT. And this has not been without challenges. His recent interview with national news channel India TV he has spoken his heart out and given the graphic presentation of his experiences in the UT. He may be seen as a man with a strong and no-nonsense personality but his approach and softness of heart has touched numerous lives. He spoke on various issues that range from national politics to the governance in Jammu and Kashmir. But it goes to his credit that he answered all questions with perfection and laid bare the policy of his government for the overall development of the people in the UT. In this free-wheeling interview with Rajat Sharma, he made many things clear that included the India-Pakistan conflict in the aftermath of the gruesome Pahalgam carnage. He was emotional while speaking about this tragedy that sent shock waves across the nation. This can be gauged when he said, “I could not sleep after April 22. It was an attack on India’s soul. It was only after the three killers were eliminated that I got a sound sleep.”His emotions were written on his face and this reveals his soft side of personality filled with compassion and justice for all, making him an administrator who feels for the common people. When asked about the security lapse in the Baisaran valley of Pahalgam where the innocent tourists from various parts of the nation were martyred, he said, “The person who provided ziplining and other leisures to tourists in Baisaran was a private player. Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation had not granted him any permission. He did not inform the administration and police that he had started this. For four years, there was peace and calm throughout Kashmir Valley, and several small tourist spots had sprung up.” He also underlined that the strike calendar that obstructed the lives of the common people in the valley is now a thing of the past and so are stone pelting incidents. He made the policy of his administration clear that as part of the conservation plan not only temples but also gurudwaras, churches and mosques are being rebuilt in the valley. His approach has been inclusive and that has been the inherent trait of his personality. His contribution and experience at the national level for the welfare of the people is reflected in his work in the building of peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. There is no doubt Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha is the “Vikas Purush” (Development Man) who has changed the socio-political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir with a focus on inclusivity and empowerment. His vision, experience and focus on ensuring law and order has brought dividends. In the contemporary times he has emerged as a popular leader and game changer, people of Jammu and Kashmir look forward to more policy initiatives during his tenure that will add more value to the people and their lives.