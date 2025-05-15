Vikar Rasool Wani Demands Rs 20 Lakh Relief, 10 Marla land for Uri borders villages affected by cross -border shelling 

In a demonstration of solidarity with those affected by recent cross-border incidents, Congress Working Committee Member, Vikar Rasool Wani visited multiple villages in Uri sector of Baramulla district that have been impacted by alleged Pakistani shelling.

The high-level delegation toured extensively through the affected border regions, making stops at Rajanwari, Bandi, Lagama, Salambad, Calkalgi, Daradkate, Dachi, and Soki-Dhanic among numerous other affected settlements along the Line of Control. At each location, Mr. Wani personally interacted with residents to understand the extent of damage and disruption to civilian life & Masjids.

The delegation accompanying Mr. Wani included several senior JKPCC officials: G.N. Monga, Senior Vice President; Fayaz Ahmad Dar, Vice President; Irfan Naqeshibandi and B.A. Khan, General Secretaries; Irshad Ahmad Budoo, District President Baramulla; Showkat Ahmad Bhat, Working President Srinagar; Fawad Khan, Vice President Srinagar; and Bashir Ahmad Sheikh, Vice President Baramulla.

During his visit to these frontier communities, Mr. Wani engaged with local residents and assessed the damage sustained by communities. He has called upon authorities to provide comprehensive assistance to affected families, advocating for a relief package of ₹20 lakh per affected family along with an allocation of 10 marlas of land to help rehabilitate those displaced by the border tensions.

“The residents of our border villages are living under constant threat and deserve our fullest support,” Mr. Wani stated during his interaction with affected families. “These brave citizens are the first line of defense for our nation, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure their well-being and security.”

Mr. Wani expressed deep emotional connection to the suffering in the region, stating, “The pain endured by these people is my own pain. I have witnessed immense pain, loss, and unimaginable courage of our people.” He appeared visibly moved while speaking with families who had lost homes and livelihoods to the shelling.

In addition to financial compensation and land allocation, Mr. Wani assured residents that he would advocate for the construction of individual bunkers in the most vulnerable areas and other specific rehabilitation measures to enhance safety and resilience in these frontline communities.

Mr. Wani firmly assured the affected population that their plight would be immediately brought to the attention of the top AICC leadership, including Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi. “I will personally ensure that your voices reach the highest echelons of our party leadership, who have consistently demonstrated their commitment to the welfare of border communities,” Mr. Wani stated.

He expressed confidence that with the intervention of the senior leadership, swift action would be taken to implement comprehensive rehabilitation measures for these frontline communities who have demonstrated exceptional resilience in the face of adversity.

Mr. Wani is known for his dedicated service to people affected by such incidents and is widely recognized as “The Warrior of Congress Party” (Nyay Yodha) for his unwavering commitment to justice and relief efforts during crises.

Administration officials have acknowledged receipt of the demands and indicated that they would be forwarded to appropriate authorities for consideration.

Mr. Wani emphasized efforts of Congress under the dynamic leadership of Dr. Manmohan Singh ji & Sonia Gandhi ji during the earthquake devastation in 2005 which have brought laurels to the Congress party for sincere & selfless efforts