Veteran Journalist Sankarshan Thakur Passes Away; J&K CM Omar Expresses Grief 

Sankarshan Thakur, Editor of The Telegraph passed away on Monday, September 8. He was 63.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday Expressed Grief over his demise. In a post on X, Omar Abdullah wrote, “Very sorry to hear about the tragic death of @SankarshanT. He was an excellent journalist, objective & well informed.”
“He was one of the few of his profession who made an effort to travel extensively around J&K and while traveling he actually listened, he didn’t judge. He put up a brave fight but ultimately the illness prevailed. May his soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to his family”,the post reads.