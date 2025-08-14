“Very unfortunate, would like PM to take global warming very seriously”: Farooq Abdullah on Kishtwar cloudburst

After a massive cloudburst on Thursday triggered a flash flood in the Chashoti area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the issue of global warming very seriously as these incidents have become common in hilly areas.

Speaking to the media, Abdullah termed the incident “very unfortunate”.

“I would like to tell the Prime Minister to take the issue of global warming very seriously. This has become very common in hilly areas. One or the other method will have to be looked for to overcome this. So, I appeal to him to think in this hour of grief about how this can be remedied,” he said.

The former J-K Chief Minister emphasised that rescue operations are currently underway, hoping that the death toll is not high.

“This is a very unfortunate incident. Cloudbursts have become a routine in our mountain areas. You saw this in Uttarakhand; you saw the damage there. It happened in Ramban last year. This time, it happened on the route of the Machail Mata Yatra. Lakhs of people undertake this Yatra…We hope that IAF helicopters are able to go there and retrieve the injured. Villages and the temple area have suffered damage…Rescue operation is underway…We hope that the death toll is not very high…,” Farooq Abdullah said.

Meanwhile, Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives.

“Extremely tragic news coming from Padder, Kishtwar, where a massive cloudburst has claimed several lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the departed souls. May God give strength and support to those affected in this difficult time,” she said in a social media post.

Rescue operations are reportedly underway as authorities continue efforts to locate missing persons and provide relief to those affected. As per the Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar, Pankaj Sharma, the rescue operations are underway.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said a massive cloudburst struck the Chashoti area in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, prompting the administration to launch rescue operations and make arrangements for medical aid immediately.

In a post on X, Jitendra Singh wrote, “Just now spoke to DC Kishtwar Sh Pankaj Kumar Sharma after receiving an urgent message from LoP #JammuAndKashmir and local MLA Sh Sunil Kumar Sharma.”

Singh said that damage evaluation and necessary rescue and medical management arrangements are being made.

“Massive cloud burst in the Chositi area, which could result in substantial casualties. Administration has immediately swung into action, rescue team has left for the site. Damage evaluation and necessary rescue and medical management arrangements are being made. My office is receiving regular updates, and all possible assistance will be provided,” the post read.

JK LG Manoj Sinha directed the Army and NDRF officials to strengthen rescue efforts.

“Anguished by a cloudburst in Chositi Kishtwar. Condolences to bereaved families and prayers for the quick recovery of the injured. Directed Civil, Police, Army, NDRF & SDRF officials to strengthen the rescue & relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected.” (ANI)