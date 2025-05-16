Vehicle in Congress MLA Ghulam Ahmed’s cavalcade collides with truck in Ramban

An escort vehicle in the cavalcade of AICC General Secretary and MLA Ghulam Ahmed Mir collided with a truck on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Peerah, Ramban on Friday.

The MLA remained unhurt, but two PSOs (Personal Security Officers) were injured and admitted to the District Hospital Ramban, said authorities.

“Around 9.30 am, two patients were brought to us. They are security personnel…One of them is Sanjay, a resident of Kathua, and the second is Abdul Rehman, a resident of Ganderbal,” Dr. Sudarshan Singh Katoch, Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Ramban,

told ANI.

“They are under treatment…Investigation has also been done. They are stable and under observation,” he added.

More information is awaited. (ANI)