Veeri holds public outreach, reviews water supply projects

Srinagar, Jul 20: National Conference (NC) Provincial Vice President and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Bijbehara Dr Bashir Ahmad Veeri on Sunday conducted a comprehensive public outreach programme in Sirhama, where he met with residents from Adlash, Looser, Trail, Pethnambal, Sakhdas, Pethnu, Hunmanpora, and Srigufwara. He was accompanied by senior officials from the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department to listen to the concerns and grievances of the locals.In a continued effort to assess on-ground issues, Dr Veeri also visited Poshkreeri, where he interacted with villagers from Bewora, Darigund, Hugam, Vidaay, and Hatigam. The visit aimed at ensuring that development projects and basic amenities, especially water supply, are being delivered effectively.During the visit, the NC leader inspected the Water Supply Scheme at Dachigam, a major source of potable water for many areas of the constituency. He reviewed the functioning of the Water Supply Scheme at Poshkreeri to ensure its efficiency and coverage