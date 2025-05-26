VC KU calls on Sakeena Itoo, discusses upcoming NAAC visit, academic initiatives

Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Professor Nilofar Khan, today called on the Minister for Education, Social Welfare and Health & Medical Education, Sakeena Itoo, at Civil Secretariat here.

Professor Nilofar Khan apprised the Minister of the upcoming three day visit of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) peer team scheduled from May 29 to 31 regarding assessment of the University.

The Vice Chancellor also briefed the Minister on recent academic reforms and research initiatives undertaken by the University. She highlighted the range of courses being offered at the University’s satellite campuses, with particular emphasis on emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence.

Sakeena Itoo appreciated the University’s efforts in advancing the academic excellence and promoting innovation across the region. She assured the Vice Chancellor of the government’s full support in further strengthening the institution’s mission.

The Minister also extended best wishes for the upcoming NAAC visit and expressed confidence that the University of Kashmir would secure the highest accreditation grade.