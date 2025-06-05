BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Vande Bharat will benefit us, closure of highway to have least impact now: CM Omar Abdullah 

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said the Vande Bharat, scheduled to be flagged off tomorrow by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will benefit everyone.

Speaking to the reporters, CM Omar, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said the Vande Bharat train project was started when he was in Class 7th.

“It has been a long wait and now the train is set to benefit us all. The closure of highways will have least impact on people and the loot of airlines will come to an end. We are being charged Rs 20,000 for a ticket instead of Rs 5,000 when the highway gets closed,” he said.

He added that the Vande Bharat train has already set multiple records including being run on Chenab bridge, the world’s tallest railway bridge, and also on the country’s longest railway bridge – Anji Bridge.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Union Minister Jitendra Singh today inspected Katra railway station and Vande Bharat train ahead of PM Modi’s visit tomorrow—(KNO)

Awareness/ Enrollment camp for PWD voters under SVEEP held at Kupwara
Notorious Thief booked under PSA in Budgam: Police
Advisor Bhatnagar visits construction site of GMC Udhampur
Army Soldier Injured In Landmine Blast In J&K’s  Poonch
Govt postpones holiday on Urs of Sheikh Noor-ud-Din (RA) on Monday
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Direct train between Jammu and Srinagar will run in September: Union Minister
Next Article Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka HC issues notice to state govt, matter listed for hearing on June 10
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Vande Bharat Express to begin regular service between Srinagar-Katra from June 7
Developing Story Jammu and Kashmir News
326 Agniveers pass out from JAK LI Regiment centre in Srinagar
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
After Pahalgam terror attack, J&K strives to revive tourism with grand musical night in Bhaderwah
Breaking
Directorate of Rural Sanitation Celebrates ‘World Environment Day 2025’ at Harwan Garden
Breaking