Vande Bharat will benefit us, closure of highway to have least impact now: CM Omar Abdullah 

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said the Vande Bharat, scheduled to be flagged off tomorrow by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will benefit everyone.

Speaking to the reporters, CM Omar, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said the Vande Bharat train project was started when he was in Class 7th.

“It has been a long wait and now the train is set to benefit us all. The closure of highways will have least impact on people and the loot of airlines will come to an end. We are being charged Rs 20,000 for a ticket instead of Rs 5,000 when the highway gets closed,” he said.

He added that the Vande Bharat train has already set multiple records including being run on Chenab bridge, the world’s tallest railway bridge, and also on the country’s longest railway bridge – Anji Bridge.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Union Minister Jitendra Singh today inspected Katra railway station and Vande Bharat train ahead of PM Modi’s visit tomorrow—(KNO)