Vandalism, apathy threaten to derail Srinagar’s e-bicycle dream

Srinagar, June 11: Touted as a transformative step towards sustainable transport, Srinagar’s e-bicycle sharing service is now faltering under the weight of persistent vandalism, maintenance lapses and public neglect—barely a year since its launch.

Introduced on May 20, 2023 under the Smart City Mission, the project aimed to reduce urban traffic congestion and cut emissions by providing an accessible fleet of electric and pedal-assisted bicycles. Operated by Ahmedabad-based Chartered Bike in partnership with Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL), the service allows users to rent bikes via a mobile app, offering the first 30 minutes free, followed by a nominal charge of Rs 5 per hour.

Docking stations were installed across key city locations—Lal Chowk, Dalgate, Hazratbal, Eidgah, Chanapora, and Bemina—to support the system. But with nearly 150 out of 1,000 bicycles now under repair, the service is struggling to meet demand. Several cycles at prominent hubs like Dal Lake, Nishat, Zabarwan Park and Bemina have been found with broken chains, bent frames or discarded far from docking points.

“I have stopped depending on these bikes because they’re often broken or missing,” said Riyaz Tramboo, a resident of Rajbagh. “It’s disheartening to see such a helpful public facility being ignored and misused.”

Frequent user complaints include jammed pedals, malfunctioning brakes and QR codes that fail to scan, rendering the bikes unusable. “You waste time trying to unlock a bike that doesn’t work. Eventually, you just walk,” said Naveed Zargar, a commuter from Lal Chowk.

Zahid Bazaz, a student from Dalgate, said the service was once part of his daily routine. “I used to take these bikes to reach my tuition centre, but now they’re rarely in working condition.” Others blame the lack of consistent oversight. Ishfaq Matoo, a resident of Chanapora, said: “It’s frustrating to see Smart City projects start with promise and then fade due to poor maintenance. Either maintain them properly or remove them.”

Mehran Khan, Division Head at Chartered Bike, acknowledged the growing concern but assured that efforts are being made to restore the system. “In winter, snow hampers full servicing, but our teams carry out daily maintenance and cleaning during summer months,” he said. Khan noted that maintenance schedules have been revised based on usage trends. “Most people use the bikes between 6 PM and 9 PM, so our teams now operate around noon to ensure availability during peak hours.” Addressing the issue of vandalism, he said that damage is more frequent in isolated areas with low footfall. “While we carry spare parts for immediate repairs, some issues require replacements that may not be available the same day, causing unavoidable delays.” Khan appealed for greater public cooperation, adding, “This is a shared asset. We urge the commuters to use bikes responsibly.”