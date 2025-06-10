Valleyites flock to Sukhnag to beat the heat

Budgam, June 09: In a bid to escape the ongoing heatwave, visitors from various districts of the Kashmir valley are flocking to the banks of Nallah Sukhnag where many are taking refreshing dips to cool off.

Ishfaq Ahmad, a local resident from Bemina, told Rising Kashmir, “I, along with my friends, visited the Arizal area to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha. It has become a tradition for us to enjoy the festival in nature, and this year was no different.”

“Due to rise in temperatures, we decided to come to Arizal, where it is noticeably cooler than Srinagar. Bathing in the cold waters of the Nallah, which flows down from the upper reaches of Budgam district, brought us great relief,” he said.

Ishfaq also described Arizal as a picturesque village located near popular tourist destinations like Doodhpathri and Ringzabal. “The natural beauty here is calming and helps refresh the mind, which is one of the reason many people are drawn to Arizal during Eid.”

Javid Ahmad, another visitor from Budgam, shared similar sentiments. “People from different areas are coming to nearby villages to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with their families and friends. Arizal has become a preferred destination this year because of its scenic charm.”

He said that the banks of Nallah Sukhnag have become popular bathing spots across several villages in the Beerwah and Khansahib tehsils. “With the rising temperatures over the past few days, people have been bathing in the Nallah regularly, turning it into a major attraction during the Eid celebrations,” he said.

Javid further said that many visitors from Srinagar, especially those living close to the Budgam border, have also been coming to the Nallah Sukhnag for daily visits and relief from the heat.