Valley to see clear weather till Sept 12

Srinagar, Sept 9: The Meteorological Department has predicted mainly fair weather in Kashmir until the evening of September 12, while light showers are expected in the Jammu region on September 13.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, Director MET Srinagar, said that from Tuesday onwards, the Valley will experience clear skies with sunny intervals. “Between September 12 and 13, some districts may receive light rainfall, followed by cloudy conditions and intermittent showers on September 13. Gusty winds and thunderstorms are also likely on that day,” he added. The activity may continue into the late night of September 13 or early morning of September 14.

Dr. Ahmad clarified that the overall rainfall will remain low, with no major spells expected until the evening of September 13. However, he cautioned about the risk of landslides and falling rocks in vulnerable areas.

For farmers, the weather conditions are favourable. “The paddy crop is almost ready for harvest, and farmers can begin harvesting from tomorrow. Other activities such as spraying, fertilizer application, orchard work, and sowing can also continue, as no heavy rainfall is forecast until September 12 evening,” he said.

Meanwhile, road connectivity remains disrupted in several areas, with many highways, including NH44, closed. Officials have urged travelers to follow traffic advisories issued by the administration before planning their journeys.

The department also predicted that weather is likely to improve again across both Kashmir and Jammu regions after September 14.