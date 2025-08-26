BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Vaishno Devi Yatra suspended amid inclement weather in Jammu

The Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage has been suspended amid inclement weather in the Jammu region, officials said on Tuesday.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the intermittent heavy rainfall that continued for the third straight day today led to the widespread damage in Jammu.

The weather conditions, he said, also promoted the authorities shut schools for two days.

Several roads have already been closed as precautionary measures while the reports of washing away of bridges were also received.

He said for the safety of pilgrims and public at large, the Yatra has also been suspended till weather conditions improve—(KNO)

