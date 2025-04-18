Kashmir

Vaccination of Srinagar Hajj pilgrims from Apr 21- 23

Srinagar, Apr 17: In view of the Hajj Vaccination programme in District Srinagar, all the selected Hajj Pilgrims of District Srinagar are asked to get vaccinated at Bait-ul Hujjaj Haj House Bemina as per the below given date and time schedule for given serial numbers.
For Serial No 3-119, the vaccination shall be held on 21 April, 2025 from 11:00AM to 1:00PM. Also, pilgrims falling within Serial No 120-224 shall get vaccinated on 21 April, 2025 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM.
Similarly, pilgrims from Serial No 226-1396 shall get vaccinated on 22 April, 2025 from 11:00AM to 1:00PM. Further, the pilgrims falling in between Serial No 1398-1513 are scheduled to come for vaccination on 22 April, 2025 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM.
Also, pilgrims featuring in between Serial No 1514-1610 shall get vaccinated on 23 April, 2025 from 11:00AM to 1:00PM. Further, the pilgrims falling in between Serial No 1612-2048 are scheduled to come for vaccination on 23 April, 2025 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM.

