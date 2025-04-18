V-Mart reaches new heights, celebrates 500th store opening

New Delhi, April 17: V-Mart Retail Limited, a leading value fashion retailer of Bharat, marked a major milestone with the inauguration of its 500th store, underscoring its rapid and consistent growth.

V-Mart’s unique proposition lies in its ability to deliver fashion apparel, footwear, and accessories at accessible price points. Each store, designed with open facades and intuitive layouts, offers a seamless and inviting shopping experience.

A statement said, since 2003 V-Mart has emerged as a retail powerhouse with presence in over 300 cities. The company now boasts 43Lakh square feet of retail space, reflecting its operational scale and market penetration. Over the years, the brand has served over 100 million customers.

“Our team’s hard work and dedication has made this accomplishment possible” said Lalit Agarwal, Managing Director of V-Mart Retail Ltd. He further added, “Our focus on value retailing allows us to meet the needs of the aspirational middle class.”

With this milestone, V-Mart reinforces its position as a leading value retailer of Bharat, committed to providing affordable and quality products to its customers. The company had opened 62 stores in FY25. Operating under the banners of V-Mart, Unlimited, and LimeRoad.com, the company is poised to continue redefining value retailing in India—making fashion more inclusive, accessible, and democratic for millions, the statement added.