BreakingNational

Uttarakhand: Indian Army deploys 150 personnel, drones, helicopters for rescue in Uttarkashi

ANI
ANI
3 Min Read
Uttarkashi, Aug 05 (ANI): A view of the flash flood that struck Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area near Harsil following a cloudburst, in Uttarkashi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) National::Virender Singh Negi

The Indian Army has deployed 150 personnel, led by Colonel Harshvardhan, Commanding Officer of 14 RAJRIF, in rescue and relief operations amid a mudslide in Harsil in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi.

Army tracker dogs, drones and earthmoving equipment have been deployed for evacuation and providing essential supplies since Tuesday.

Sharing an X post, Surya Command or the Central Command of the Indian Army wrote, “Col Harshvardhan, Commanding Officer of 14 RAJRIF, is personally leading 150 personnel in critical rescue and relief operations since 5 Aug 25 (AN). Inputs from the CO have been received, reassuring the citizens of the Army’s continued efforts to rescue all survivors.”

“Additional Army columns, along with Army tracker dogs, drones, logistic drones, earthmoving equipment, etc, have been moved ahead to supplement the resources at Harsil to hasten the efforts,” the X post added.

Army and Air Force helicopters are assisting in providing the essential supplies and medicines.
“Army and Air Force helicopters for essential supplies, medicines and evacuation of the marooned are also being coordinated. In the meanwhile, the residents have been moved to higher reaches in view of rising water levels due to incessant rains,” the Central Command said.

Cloudburst-triggered flash floods in Uttarkashi district on Tuesday wreaked havoc, sweeping away homes, shops, and roads, with several people feared missing.

Two cloudbursts, one in Dharali and another in the Sukhi Top area, caused widespread destruction, with Dharali bearing the brunt. Reportedly, the region also suffered from mudslides and flash floods.

Rescue and relief efforts are ongoing, led by the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Over 130 people have been rescued so far, according to the Uttarakhand government officials. The State Emergency Operation Centre is in constant touch with the District Magistrate and SSP.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in Uttarkashi, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, there is a red alert in Tehri Garhwal, Nainital, Pauri Garhwal, Nainital, Dehradun, Uddham Singh Nagar, Champawat, Almora, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh. (ANI)

DC B’la chairs District Road Safety Committee meeting
Constantly monitoring situation: LG Sinha after four die in Srinagar boat capsize
AIIMS server down for 8 days, two suspended, more on radar for cyber security breach, say Sources
Six devotees injured after minibus turns turtle in Udhampur
Ganderbals’ ‘Wayil bridge’ emerges as vital link between Kashmir, Ladakh
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Stopped 5 wars in last 5 months, including India-Pakistan: Trump repeats claim within 20 days
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Stopped 5 wars in last 5 months, including India-Pakistan: Trump repeats claim within 20 days
Breaking National
Two dead, 2 injured after tree falls on tent in South Kashmir’s Kulgam
Breaking Kashmir
Kashmiri Aerospace Graduate to Join International Space Mission
Anchor
Friends by choice, partners by destiny: PM Modi on India-Philippines ties
Business