Ustad Ghulam Nabi Shah, popularly known as Hamle Bulbul passes away

The Bulbul of Kashmiri music and art has fallen silent today. Ustad Ghulam Nabi Shah, famously known as Hamli Bulbul, who rendered more than three decades to the Information Department and took Kashmiri music to new heights nationally breathed his last today at his ancestral place Dangiwacha Rafiabad in Baramulla.

An inborn talent who devoted his life promoting Kashmiri art and culture, Bulbul served the department in various capacities representing Kashmir folk and music on both national and international canvas, earning accolades for himself and the department, setting legacy for others to follow.

Bulbul captivated audiences for decades with his soulful voice, masterful command of the sarangi and signature ‘glass’ dance performances, where he balanced a glass of water on his head while executing intricate dance movements showcasing his exceptional skill and commitment to Kashmiri performing arts.

Bulbul was also renowned for his mastery of the traditional Kashmiri folk dance form known as Bacha Nagma. This vibrant and expressive dance involves young boys dressed as women, performing intricate footwork and spinning movements while singing Kashmiri ballads.

In 2011, Bulbul was honored with the prestigious Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Award for his significant contributions to promoting Kashmiri Lok Sangeet (folk music). This accolade recognized his dedication to preserving and revitalizing the rich musical traditions of Kashmir.

More than just a performer, he was a deeply respected personality whose humility and grace endeared him to generations.

Meanwhile, colleagues, fans and admirers have condoled the demise of Bulbul terming it a huge loss to local music and art. Several of his superiors and colleagues took to social media and described their association with him.

In this regard a condolence meeting was also held here under the chairmanship of Joint Director Information Kashmir, Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari with Deputy Director Information (PR), Ahsanul Haq Chishti, Cultural Officer Kashmir, Burhan Hussain and other officers and officials present.

The meeting recalled the contribution rendered by late Bulbul to the Department and the local art and music by its promotion at national and international levels. The participants paid glowing tributes to him while praying for eternal peace to the departed soul.

Meanwhile Adbi Markaz Kamraz President, Muhammad Amin Bhat has also condoled the demise of Hamle Bulbul and termed it as a big loss to the local music and art.