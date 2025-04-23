USISPF says it “stands with the people of India” post J&K attack

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Wednesday condemned the attack that took place at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed the lives of innocent civilians and injured several others.

The USISPF said that they stood with India in the aftermath of the Tuesday’s attack.

“The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) strongly condemns the dastardly attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed the lives of innocent civilians and injured several others. USISPF stands with the people of India during these darkest hours. We extend our heartfelt condolences to those grieving and pray for the swift recovery of the injured,” the statement read.

The statement said that the attack was a reminder of the importance of international cooperation, such as India-US to stand up to these crimes.

“It’s a shame that the picturesque town of Pahalgam has now been marred with the bloody horrors of this heinous attack. While India will continue to remain resilient in the face of such adversity, this unfortunate incident is a sobering reminder, of just why the US-India defense and security partnership remains vital to stand up to such abominable adversaries and anticipate and prevent further attacks both on Indian soil or to its strategic partners and assets overseas,” it said.

Calling the day of the attack- April 22 a ‘black Tuesday’, the USISPF extended their sympathies to the victims and their families.

“This black Tuesday on April 22nd is a reminder of the constant threat of terrorism that continues to lurk from both state and non-state nefarious actors. Hence, it behooves both the US and India and along with their partner countries, to coalesce and counter these pernicious foes. USISPF extends its sympathies and condolences to the families of the deceased and those grieving this horror,” it read.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) team visited the Pahalgam terror attack site on Wednesday to support the Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Police in probing what is considered the deadliest assault on civilians in the region in almost twenty years.

Official sources privy to the development told ANI that “the NIA team members will be assisting the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the investigation.” (ANI)