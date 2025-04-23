Breaking

USISPF says it “stands with the people of India” post J&K attack

ANI
ANI
3 Min Read
Srinagar, Apr 23 (ANI): Mortal remains of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, as security personnel stand guard during a somber ceremony, in Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) National::KC Venugopal's Office

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Wednesday condemned the attack that took place at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed the lives of innocent civilians and injured several others.

The USISPF said that they stood with India in the aftermath of the Tuesday’s attack.

“The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) strongly condemns the dastardly attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed the lives of innocent civilians and injured several others. USISPF stands with the people of India during these darkest hours. We extend our heartfelt condolences to those grieving and pray for the swift recovery of the injured,” the statement read.

The statement said that the attack was a reminder of the importance of international cooperation, such as India-US to stand up to these crimes.

“It’s a shame that the picturesque town of Pahalgam has now been marred with the bloody horrors of this heinous attack. While India will continue to remain resilient in the face of such adversity, this unfortunate incident is a sobering reminder, of just why the US-India defense and security partnership remains vital to stand up to such abominable adversaries and anticipate and prevent further attacks both on Indian soil or to its strategic partners and assets overseas,” it said.

Calling the day of the attack- April 22 a ‘black Tuesday’, the USISPF extended their sympathies to the victims and their families.

“This black Tuesday on April 22nd is a reminder of the constant threat of terrorism that continues to lurk from both state and non-state nefarious actors. Hence, it behooves both the US and India and along with their partner countries, to coalesce and counter these pernicious foes. USISPF extends its sympathies and condolences to the families of the deceased and those grieving this horror,” it read.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) team visited the Pahalgam terror attack site on Wednesday to support the Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Police in probing what is considered the deadliest assault on civilians in the region in almost twenty years.

Official sources privy to the development told ANI that “the NIA team members will be assisting the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the investigation.” (ANI)

 

 

You Might Also Like

In Amrit Kaal we have resolved to make India developed: PM Modi

India reported 145 cases of Covid-19 JN.1 subvariant till December 28

Kashmir reels under intense cold wave, Srinagar shivers at -7.0 ⁰ C

Kashmiri designers participate in Times Fashion Week Mumbai for the first time

J&K : UAV deployed police, army launch joint operation to hunt terrorists in Kathua’s Hiranagar

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviews security situation at Pahalgam terror site as NIA joins probe
Next Article Pahalgam Terror Attack: CM Omar Abdullah calls cabinet meeting at 6 pm today
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

 Forum for Human Rights in J&K Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack
Breaking
J&K Sericulture Dept Observes Two-Minute Silence in Tribute to Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims 
Breaking
Pahalgam Terror Attack: HM, LG, CM visit GMC Anantnag to inquire about condition of injured
Breaking
Saudi Arabia condemns Pahalgam terror attack
Breaking