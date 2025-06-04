USBRL Connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari will Usher a new era for J&K: LG Sinha 

The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said that Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari will usher a new era for Jammu Kashmir Union Territory.

The Lieutenant Governor said that world’s highest Chenab Railway Bridge, a network of 36 tunnels and 943 other bridges for year-round connectivity reflects a rising Kashmir’s dreams and commitment of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in shaping Jammu Kashmir Union Territory’s new chapter.

“Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has created an inclusive and vibrant future for Jammu Kashmir. Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Jammu Kashmir has witnessed a new dynamism in every sector and inclusive growth has ensured no section of society is left behind. Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision and speedy implementation of development projects on the ground has left a significant imprint on Jammu Kashmir’s growth and what earlier seemed impossible has been made possible,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor elaborated that Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi visited Jammu Kashmir 5 times since 2022 to inaugurate and to lay the foundation of major infrastructure projects worth Rs 64,400 Crores besides 53 projects worth Rs 58,477 Crore under PMDP, other connectivity and development projects worth thousands of Crores are setting Jammu Kashmir on a trajectory of rapid growth.

“The Rail Project worth Rs 43,780 Crores, connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari is an engineering excellence that will create an ideal environment for trade, business, all weather transportation and I strongly believe, it’s a railway line to future,” the Lieutenant Governor observed.

The Lieutenant Governor stressed that Jammu Kashmir is poised to become a developed and Aatm-Nirbhar Union Territory under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He said the Prime Minister’s New Vision for New Jammu Kashmir ensured rapid social and economic change and a prosperous society which treats all its citizens as equals.

“Prime Minister’s Infrastructure push is aimed at driving Jammu Kashmir Union Territory’s transformation, improve connectivity with other parts of the country, increase industrial activities, enhance living standards and foster broader economic participation. Connectivity brings prosperity and this historic railway line will unlock the potential of Jammu Kashmir and drive unprecedented economic growth in remote areas,” the Lieutenant Governor further added.