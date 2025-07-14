US to send Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine, but Europe pays for it, says Trump

Expressing his growing concern over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s deceptive tactics in the wake of the recent aggressions against Ukraine, US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) confirmed that Washington will be sending its Patriot air defence systems to Kyiv, noting that the European Union will comprehensively cover the cost.

Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Trump stated that he will be meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte as part of ongoing discussions on military support for Ukraine amidst the escalating tensions with Russia, while criticising Putin for Russia’s massive aerial attacks with drones and missiles at Kyiv this month.

“I’m going to have a meeting with the (NATO) Secretary General, who’s coming in tomorrow, but we basically are going to send them various pieces of very sophisticated military. They’re going to pay us 100 per cent for them, and that’s the way we want it, and we’ve been trying to get that again… As we send equipment, they’re going to reimburse us for that equipment… That’s the way it should have been a long time ago,” Trump stated.

“I haven’t agreed on the number (of patriots) yet, but they’re going to have some because they do need protection, but the European Union is paying for it. We’re not paying anything for it, but we will send it. It’ll be business for us, and we will send them Patriots (air defence system), which they desperately need because Putin really surprised a lot of people. He talks nicely, and then he bombs everybody in the evening. There’s a little bit of a problem there, and I don’t like it,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump stated that the US would be providing weapons to NATO allies, who can then transfer them to Ukraine. This arrangement was confirmed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday, noting that it was quicker to send supplies from Europe than to ship them directly from American factories, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that high-level talks are scheduled for this week with the US, as Trump reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to resuming weapons supply to Kyiv.

Zelenskyy emphasised the restoration of military aid shipments and the upcoming military-level discussions with the US, noting that the Assistant to the US President and Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine, General Keith Kellogg, will be here in Kyiv for the discussions.

“We have received political signals at the highest level, good signals, including from the United States and from our European friends… According to all reports, aid shipments have been restored. We will continue our work next week with the American side at the military level; in particular, our military will be working with General Kellogg,” Zelenskyy said.

This comes after Trump, on Tuesday, reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to bolstering Ukraine’s defence capabilities after reports that his administration temporarily halted certain weapons deliveries to Ukraine amid a review of US military spending and foreign aid, CNN reported, citing a senior White House official.

The resumption of the military by the US came days after Russia launched over 500 drones and 11 missiles at Kyiv on July 4, resulting in the death of one person, injuries to at least 23 others, and widespread damage to buildings across the capital, Al Jazeera reported, citing Ukrainian authorities. (ANI)