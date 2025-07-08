US: Over 100 dead in Texas floods as rescue ops continue amid improving weather

More than 100 people have lost their lives due to catastrophic flooding across central Texas in the US, with state authorities continuing rescue operations as drier weather is forecast for the coming days, as reported by CNN on Tuesday.

As per CNN, among the most heavily impacted areas is Camp Mystic, a Christian all-girls summer camp located along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County, with 27 confirmed deaths of campers and counsellors in the floods, while 10 campers and one counsellor remain unaccounted for.

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha reported that a total of 75 people have died in the county–48 adults and 27 children. Many of the child victims were attending Camp Mystic at the time of the disaster. Search efforts are ongoing, with 24 individuals still missing across the state, CNN reported.

In Travis County, which includes the capital city of Austin, seven fatalities have been reported and ten others are missing, CNN reported, citing local officials.

In Williamson County, Sheriff Matthew Lindemann confirmed that two people have died in the area and stated that one of the victims was recovered on Sunday (local time).

Texas Governor Greg Abbott stated today that over 20 state agencies are actively involved in the emergency response, working around the clock to locate survivors and assess the full extent of the damage.

Meanwhile, officials from the National Weather Service expect that the severe weather pattern will ease by Monday night (local time), bringing a significant reduction in rainfall.

While some scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday afternoon, they are not expected to pose a major flood threat, CNN reported.

The drier conditions are forecast to continue through the end of the week, offering some relief to flood-stricken regions.

Rescue operations are now entering their fourth day, as families across Texas await news of their loved ones amid one of the deadliest natural disasters to strike the state in recent years. (ANI)