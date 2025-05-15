Breaking

Uri Tractor Accident: Another injured succumbs, toll reaches to two

One more person has succumbed to his injuries after he was injured in a road accident at Dachi Bagratoo area of Uri in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

An official said that one among two injured who were shifted to GMC Baramulla succumbed to his injuries taking toll to two. He has been identified as Iklaq son of Azmatullha.

Earlier, a tractor met with an accident resulting injuries to three people. All the injured were shifted to SDH URI, where doctors declared one among three brought dead namely Abid Hussain (26). Two others were shifted to GMC Baramulla for advanced treatment.

Meanwhile a case has been already registered in this regard for further investigations.(GNS)

