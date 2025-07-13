Uri: Minor drowns, 2 persons missing, one rescued as family outing turns tragic

A 13-year-old boy died, two people are missing and another was rescued after an outing near canal here turned tragic for a family on Sunday.

Reports said that four persons slipped in Water Canal of Lower Jhelum Hydroelectric Project, a power project located on the Jhelum River near Uri in Baramulla.

Soon after the incident, eyewitnesses told GNS that a massive operation was launched, successfully rescuing one person while body of another was fished out near Bimyar. When this report was filed, efforts by rescuers including SDRF and Police besides locals were underway to trace two missing persons, one of them a 13-year-old and other a 30-year-old, both residents of Srinagar.

The deceased has been identified as Ibrahim Bin Showkat, 13, son of Showkat Ali Shah of Narkara Budgam. The person rescued has been identified as Syed Mohd Ilyas Geelani, 31, son of Mufti Abdul Rahim Geelani of Towheedgunj Baramulla.

Officials told GNS that he was shifted to PHC Sheeri and his condition is stated to be stable.

Two missing persons have been identified as Mehnaz Rasheed Shah, 30, son of Abdul Rasheed Shah of Khanyar Sringar and Ahmad bin Khalid, 13, son of Khalid Mehraj Shah of Hyderpora Srinagar.(GNS)