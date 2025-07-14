BreakingKashmir

Uri Incident: Body of last missing person recovered, toll 3

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

In a joint operation carried out today, the body of the last missing person from the recent drowning incident at Gantamulla Power Canal in Boniyar was successfully retrieved.

The deceased has been identified as Mehnaz Rashid Shah, son of Ab Rashid, a resident of Khanyar, Srinagar.

The recovery was made possible through coordinated efforts by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Baramulla, Fire & Emergency Services, and Civil Defence Uri.

Pertinently, four members of family including two minors slipped in Water canal of Lower Jhelum Hydroelectric project. However only one of them identified as Syed Mohd Ilyas was rescued alive.

Besides Mehnaz body of Ahmad bin Khalid son of Khalid Mehraj Shah of Hyderpora was recovered this morning.

Immediately after the incident late Sunday, body of 13 Year-Old was recovered.

