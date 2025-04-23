Two Terrorists Killed in Uri Gunfight, Operation On: Army

Army on Wednesday said that it have killed two terrorists in an ongoing gunfight at Uri Nala area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Taking on to micro-blogging platform X, the army’s Chinar Corps wrote, “Heavy exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists, two terrorists have been eliminated, infiltration bid foiled by the security forces in the ongoing Operation. Large quantity of weapons, ammunition and other war-like stores have been recovered from the terrorists.

Operation is in progress, reads the post.(GNS)