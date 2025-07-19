“Urdu being deliberately erased from new digitisation effort by NC govt”, Says Waheed para 

Srinagar, July 19: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and MLA Pulwama, Waheed ur Rehman Para, on Saturday Criticized NC govt for “deliberately erasing” Urdu, one of J&K’s official language from the new digitisation effort.

In a post on X, Waheed para wrote, “NC Govt wherein J&K CM Omar Abdullah holds the revenue portfolio has ordered yet another round of land record digitisation across Jammu & Kashmir. This time, the process being carried out exclusively in English, with Urdu completely REMOVED, a language that has been integral to our revenue records for generations.”

“Why is Urdu one of J&K’s official language being deliberately erased from the new digitisation effort by NC govt,” the post reads.