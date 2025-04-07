Upscaling conservation efforts need of the hour: Javed Rana

Srinagar, Apr 06: The Minister for forest, ecology & environment, Javed Ahmed Rana today called for a unified approach for upscaling conservation and management of forest resources, with special focus on wildlife conservation and eco-tourism development.



He made these observations while chairing a review meeting of the forest department here today.

Considering the need to upscale the conservation efforts, the Minister called for a coordinated strategy from all stakeholders involved in forest management, ensuring a holistic and effective approach to conservation.

“We have to work collectively for the efficient management and conservation of our forest resources. The conservation efforts have assumed huge significance owing to the changing climate pattern,” Rana emphasised.

“Local communities have an essential role to play in forest conservation as community forestry has been shown to have numerous benefits, like reducing deforestation and promoting sustainable land use pattern”, he added.

He also highlighted the potential of ecotourism as a sustainable means of generating revenue and supporting local communities.

“We have to focus our efforts toward responsible ecotourism as it has proven to be beneficial in reducing negative impacts on local ecosystems,” he said.

During the meeting, Rana also emphasized on community engagement, sustainable livelihoods and forest protection measures to curb encroachment, poaching and habitat degradation.

The Minister also reviewed current measures to improve forest fire preparedness and response, aiming to mitigate damage and protect biodiversity.

“There is a need to enhance the monitoring and management of forest fires, particularly in vulnerable areas. We should enhance our efforts towards prediction, prevention and control,” he said.

He also directed the concerned officers for timely timber marking, extraction and supply to cater the needs of the population.