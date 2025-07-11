UPSC to conduct special recruitment for key gazetted posts

New Delhi, July 10: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has agreed to conduct a special recruitment drive to fill long-pending vacancies in key government departments of the Union Territory of Ladakh.The move follows a high-level meeting between Ladakh Chief Secretary Dr. Pawan Kotwal and UPSC Secretary Shashi Ranjan held at the Commission’s headquarters in New Delhi. Also present were Prashant Lokhande, Joint Secretary for Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh in the Ministry of Home Affairs, and Michael M. D’Souza, Secretary of the General Administration Department, UT Ladakh.The meeting comes against the backdrop of a persistent shortage of Gazetted officers in Ladakh—an issue that has hampered governance and developmental delivery since Ladakh was carved out as a separate Union Territory in 2019.Despite the closure of the 2025 requisition cycle, the UPSC has made an exception by initiating a special recruitment process tailored specifically for Ladakh.According to reports the first phase of the recruitment will focus on critical departments, with 125 posts for Medical Officers, 75 for School Education Lecturers, and 32 for Accounts Officers in the Finance Department. Additional phases will follow to fill other vacancies.The Chief Secretary has thanked the Commission for expediting the finalization of recruitment rules and aligning them with Ladakh’s newly implemented domicile and reservation policies.Reacting to the development, Chairman of LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson, welcomed the decision and credited the Government of India’s top leadership for showing “vision and commitment” toward Ladakh’s administrative development. He especially acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Lieutenant Governor B.D. Mishra for their unwavering support.The CEC also highlighted the importance of the Centre’s recent notification empowering the Lieutenant Governor to directly appoint Group ‘A’ officers, calling it a “game-changer” for local governance.This special drive is more than a bureaucratic measure—it is a message of inclusion and empowerment for the youth of Ladakh, who have waited years for such opportunities,” Gyalson said.The recruitment initiative is also expected to boost morale among aspirants from the region.