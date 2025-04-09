Uproar in J&K Assembly over Waqf Act

Srinagar, Apr 08: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was once again marred by uproar on Tuesday as opposition parties lashed out at the ruling National Conference (NC), accusing it of orchestrating a “fixed match” with the BJP over the controversial Waqf Amendment Act.

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) legislator Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh ignited the charge, alleging that the NC was deliberately stalling the discussion on the Act. “This is nothing but a fixed match between the BJP and the NC. The Leader of the House is absent; he’s busy welcoming BJP leaders at the Tulip Garden,” Sheikh said, fueling tensions in the House.

The continued uproar led Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to adjourn the House until 1 PM. Sheikh further revealed that 5–6 members had already submitted a no-confidence motion against the Speaker, accusing him of bias. “If the NC is serious about holding a debate on the Waqf Act and passing the seven pending resolutions, they must change the Speaker,” Sheikh insisted.

The unrest follows mounting demands for a thorough discussion on the reforms introduced to the Waqf Board. Even some NC lawmakers had backed calls for a debate, while Mehbooba Mufti’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had moved a resolution urging the repeal of the Act. However, the resolution was left unvoted as chaos continued to disrupt proceedings in the House.

PDP’s Waheed Para and other party members stormed the Well of the House, waving their resolution papers before being marshalled out. Similar scenes unfolded as NC MLAs clashed with Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) chief Sajad Lone.

Lone accused the NC of putting on a show while continuing to back the Speaker who disallowed debate under Rule 58. “If they are serious, let them remove the Speaker they appointed and allow open discussion,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, NC MLA Altaf Kaloo’s request to speak through an adjournment motion was ignored, further fuelling the opposition’s anger.